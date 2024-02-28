Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.6 %
JLL stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.71. The stock had a trading volume of 78,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average of $161.93. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $193.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
