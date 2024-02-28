Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.6 %

JLL stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.71. The stock had a trading volume of 78,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average of $161.93. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $193.82.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.