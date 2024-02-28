JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $330.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.18.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $13.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.08. 324,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $285.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.95 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

