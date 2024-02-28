JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $15.87 per share.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $527.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $185.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after buying an additional 606,382 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.