Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the network equipment provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $159,846.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,702 shares of company stock worth $8,052,549 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,840,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

