Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.49) to GBX 1,000 ($12.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,301 ($16.50).
Kainos Group Stock Performance
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
