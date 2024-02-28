Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.49) to GBX 1,000 ($12.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,301 ($16.50).

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KNOS

Kainos Group Stock Performance

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,116.18 ($14.16) on Wednesday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,421 ($18.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,384.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,085.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,106.44.

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.