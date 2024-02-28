KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is Old Well Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Old Well Partners LLC lowered its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,700 shares during the period. KE accounts for about 6.6% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in KE by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet upgraded KE from a "d+" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,187. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

