Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.30

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 114077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

