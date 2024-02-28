Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 8.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.96. 210,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,085,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $733.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 270,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

