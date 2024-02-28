Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Gap Up to $20.89

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.89, but opened at $21.92. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 99,193 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,305.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 615,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 105,883 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

