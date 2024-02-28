Klaviyo’s (KVYO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.46.

Shares of KVYO opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

