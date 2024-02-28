KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for KLX Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for KLX Energy Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,630,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 23,981 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,027.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

