KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23), reports. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.
KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 1.5 %
KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.
KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently -9.80%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
About KNOT Offshore Partners
KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
