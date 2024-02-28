KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23), reports. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

