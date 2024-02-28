Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65 to $4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.650-4.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Shares of KTB stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $64.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $20,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,353,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,416,000 after purchasing an additional 482,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 253,431 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

