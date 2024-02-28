Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Down to $63.45

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.45, but opened at $55.45. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 223,829 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 9.1 %

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,290,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 89.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 55.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.