Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KRYS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,127.14 and a beta of 0.76. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $70.51 and a one year high of $172.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 282,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

