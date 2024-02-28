Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $170.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,127.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $70.51 and a 12 month high of $172.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 413.1% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

