Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.04% from the stock’s current price.

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KURA

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

KURA opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $36,543.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,826.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 113,243 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after acquiring an additional 642,245 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.