Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Laurentian Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$1.00 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.76. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.92 and a 12 month high of C$48.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

