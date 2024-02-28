Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

LEJU stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

