LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.5-52.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.77 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.710 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 11.5 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 149,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,480. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $175,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.