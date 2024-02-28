Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lemonade updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Trading Down 26.8 %

NYSE LMND traded down $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 5,531,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,830. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Lemonade by 10,484.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 150.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 592.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

