Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Insider Elizabeth Proust Acquires 10,000 Shares

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth Proust acquired 10,000 shares of Lendlease Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.10 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of A$60,950.00 ($39,836.60).

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Lendlease Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lendlease Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.94%.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

