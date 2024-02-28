Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of DRS opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Leonardo DRS has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,923.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,419 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 143.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,218,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after buying an additional 1,898,539 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 463.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 7.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,494,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after buying an additional 180,839 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

