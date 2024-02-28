Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS updated its FY24 guidance to $0.74-0.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.740-0.820 EPS.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

DRS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 666,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. Leonardo DRS has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

