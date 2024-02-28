Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,069,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

LBRT stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

