Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up to $12.42

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $15.78. Life Time Group shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 356,679 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

