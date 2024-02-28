Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.09.

NASDAQ:LNW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 316,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,439. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $836,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

