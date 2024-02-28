Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $111.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Light & Wonder traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $98.65, with a volume of 159581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.60.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.09.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Light & Wonder

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 634.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 378,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 326,886 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 141,923 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.