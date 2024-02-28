Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $93.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $101.74.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

