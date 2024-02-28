Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,786 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $68,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.43. The stock had a trading volume of 124,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

