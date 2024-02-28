Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $246.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $246.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.58.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.94. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $240.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

