LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $267.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.39 and a 200-day moving average of $233.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $270.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

