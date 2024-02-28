Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $6.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.95.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax
Lufax Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LU opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.
About Lufax
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lufax
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.