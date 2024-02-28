Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives $6.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

