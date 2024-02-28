M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) & Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Critical Survey

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) and M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and M/I Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A M/I Homes 11.54% 19.75% 11.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and M/I Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 M/I Homes 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus target price of $26.70, suggesting a potential downside of 4.98%. M/I Homes has a consensus target price of $116.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. Given M/I Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

94.8% of M/I Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of M/I Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith Douglas Homes and M/I Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A M/I Homes $4.03 billion 0.84 $465.36 million $16.24 7.50

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

M/I Homes beats Smith Douglas Homes on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name. In addition, the company purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. Further, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

