Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

M opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

