Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.850 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 3,489,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,856,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on M

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.