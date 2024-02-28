MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading 10.6% Higher

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 1,060,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,431,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in MannKind by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after buying an additional 3,695,224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MannKind by 786.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,817,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of MannKind by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,584,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MannKind by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 1,475,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

