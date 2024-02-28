Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $13.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

MRVI stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

