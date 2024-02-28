Marc Bishop Lafleche Buys 65,005 Shares of Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 65,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £50,053.85 ($63,487.89).

Marc Bishop Lafleche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 57,900 shares of Ecora Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £51,531 ($65,361.49).

Ecora Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON ECOR opened at GBX 74.70 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £192.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.66. Ecora Resources PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.10 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.80 ($1.77).

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ecora Resources from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 160 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

