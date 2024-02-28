Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $476.0 million-$501.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.4 million. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.44 to $3.60 EPS.

Masimo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MASI opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. Masimo has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Masimo by 33.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Masimo by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

