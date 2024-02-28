Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. Masimo also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.44 to $3.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $129.69. The company had a trading volume of 378,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Masimo has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $80,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

