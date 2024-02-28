Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 176,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $474.44. The company had a trading volume of 187,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,813. The company has a market cap of $442.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $475.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.05.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

