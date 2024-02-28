Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,572 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $557,074,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $255.59.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

