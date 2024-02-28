Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

