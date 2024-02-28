Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,038 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.