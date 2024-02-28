Mather Group LLC. Purchases 2,305 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,174 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.