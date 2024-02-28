Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after buying an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $46,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

