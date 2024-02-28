Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,159 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Shell were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $39,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $206.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

