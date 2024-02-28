Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,366 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.15% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.