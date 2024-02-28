Mather Group LLC. Sells 478 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOE stock opened at $147.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.